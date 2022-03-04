Although a small crowd turned out for the public hearing on the Hopkins County Schools amended District Facilities Plan (DFP) on Thursday, only six spoke.
All six voiced their displeasure with the amended plan and the impact it would have on the south side of the county.
The plan would close South Hopkins Middle and Earlington Elementary schools and would merge those students with Southside Elementary. The school would then become preschool through eighth grade.
While renovations on South Hopkins and Earlington would no longer be needed, there would be additions to Southside to include middle school rooms, preschool rooms, science, art, computer, media, gym, band, and vocal rooms. The estimated cost for the renovations is about $10 million.
The plan would also allow the board to either repurpose or renovate an existing building for the Central Office instead of new construction, should the board ever decide to change locations. The estimated cost of that is around $3 million.
The plan also includes the addition of auxiliary gyms at Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools, which would double as a storm shelter. The estimated cost of that is around $3.8 million each.
The Hopkins County School Board accepted the amended DFP at a special called meeting on Friday, Feb. 15, based on a recommendation from the Local Planning Committee.
One of the speakers, Stephanie Martin, whose child has only been going to Earlington Elementary for a short time, said this is the first school he has wanted to wake up and go to.
“Earlington has been the first school he has felt fine going to,” she said.
She asked that the board consider the negative opinions of the community, the parents, and some of the staff and ask themselves if the plan will be successful when there are so many opposing parts.
“Even if financially it works, your schools have to maintain the quality of education and quality of psyche of the students and parents in order for it to be successful,” said Martin. “If these negative viewpoints continue there is no hope in that.”
Katy McGlothlin asked if the school board would even consider these changes if the funds from the government were not available.
Several parents pointed out that Earlington Elementary is one of the top schools when it comes to educating their students.
“Can you guarantee that the students at Earlington will continue to receive the quality of education they are currently receiving,” asked McGlothlin?
Tessa Oglesby said that not one board member has stated how the merge would benefit the children.
McGlothlin, along with several other parents, said there has been no transparency from the board, and the community in southern Hopkins County has not felt heard for 20 years.
“There is no team, no defined mission, and definitely not one community,” said McGlothlin.
Several parents in attendance asked if the board could put together a form that answers questions already asked, so parents can see what has been asked and form follow-up questions.
In response, Marty Cline, HCS assistant superintendent, announced that the board will hold a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14 at South Hopkins Middle to better answer the communities questions
The public hearing was required by state law and administrative regulation. Once the school board approves the hearing report, the plan and report would then go on to the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Board of Education, which will both review the report and comments from the public before ruling on the change.
The plan is expected to be on the Kentucky Board of Education’s agenda for their April meeting. If the state board approves the changes, then the amended plan is approved.
The Hopkins County School Board will vote on the public hearing report at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
Even if the plan is passed by the KDE and KSB, that is no guarantee that the district will move ahead with the plan. Districts are required to pass DFPs every four years. Those plans serve as road maps for construction and maintenance project in the district during that period. Any project larger than normal everyday maintenance must be on the DFP before the board of education can proceed with it.
Hopkins County Schools in currently in the middle of that four year cycle, which is why they have been forced to go through the process of amending the DFP to add these changes.
Once approved, if the board wants to move forward with any of the changes being added to the DFP, board members would have to approve the listed project and go through the construction process, which would include applying for a BG1, which is basically a building permit from the KDE.
During the LPC meeting last month, it was reported that the district had approximately $10 million in federal funding that could be used for this project, but it only has until September 2024 to spend that entire amount or it reverts to the federal government.
