Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Jimmy Cobb, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with contempt of court.
Charlie Sasser, 29, of Elkton, was charged Sunday with public intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Philip Hemphill, 32, of Lexington, North Carolina, was charged Thursday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
David Demoss, 34, of Hanson, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking, possession of synthetic drugs and tampering with physical evidence.
