HARTFORD, Ky. — An Ohio County woman has been arrested after a month-long human trafficking investigation.
The investigation into 34-year-old Crystal Smiley started last month after social services told state police she was trying to sell her child to a family member.
Smiley was booked into the Ohio County Detention Center late Tuesday on a $25,000 bond, indicted on charges of selling or purchasing a child for adoption and promoting human trafficking.
