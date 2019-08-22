WoodmenLife donates 20 flags for upcoming 9/11 Heroes Run

On the steps of Madisonville's YMCA stood a group of people who aspire to share goodwill toward their community, veterans and first responders. They held boxes full of American flags that were donated by WoodmenLife, a nonprofit insurance company, Wednesday morning.
Twenty of the flags that were donated are for the 9/11 Heroes Run finish line, which will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in Madisonville. WoodmenLife also gave a larger flag to the YMCA for their weight room.
Part of WoodmenLife's vision is to give back to their community, country and family, said local representative Leslie Carmen.
"That's just part of us giving back," Carmen said. "It's really rewarding working for a company that is not-for-profit, because they're not about making money, they're about giving back."
Carmen began working with Woodmen in April and said she was blown away by their flag program, which gives away more than a million flags a year.
"I quickly learned that Woodmen is all about country," she said. "When you see a tethered flag or one that's ripped, that's when we can just walk up and say, 'Hey, we can get you a new flag.' "
This annual 9/11 Heroes Run event draws large crowds to Madisonville, said Kelly Forbes, the event's organizer.
"We have over 1,000 people who participate in it. It's a big event for Madisonville," said Forbes. "Anything that we can do for the Heroes Run to make it more symbolic for our community, we will."
Carmen and Forbes discussed their excitement for the Heroes Run event.
"What we're doing together as a community and family is to support our first responders and make sure they know that they are appreciated," said Carmen.
"First responders have an underdog role. They don't get a lot of recognition and awareness with the jobs that they do for our community," said Forbes. "This event has a lot of meaning to them; it's our way of helping in any way we can."
