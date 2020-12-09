The VF Outlet Mall in Hanson will be closing its doors for good on Christmas Eve.
The Hanson location joins many other VF Outlets that will close after Kontoor Brands split from VF Corporation, the parent company that owns the VF Outlet chain.
“When we spun off from our former parent company, VF Corporation, and became an independent, publicly traded company last year, we talked about the benefits of optimizing our retail footprint,” said Julia Burge, the Director of External Communications at Kontoor Brands, Inc. “As part of that strategic evaluation, Kontoor Brands has made the decision to close the VF Outlet store in Hanson.
“The Hanson store will remain open through Dec. 24 and customers may purchase remaining merchandise as part of an ongoing storewide liquidation sale,” she said. “Unfortunately, this change does impact our valued employees, and we are working with them on their transition away from VF Outlet.”
Burge did not elaborate on what efforts were being made to assist employees.
Local management at the outlet did not wish to comment on the closing.
The building the outlet mall is housed in is owned by DPI Group, Inc. based out of Fresno, California. Representatives from that group said they purchased the property in 2005.
Representatives from DPI said talks on the building’s future are underway, but no specific details were released.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.