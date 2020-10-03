By The Messenger Staff
Hopkins County witnessed an increase of 14 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, according to information released from the Hopkins County Health Department.
The new total active cases stands at 126, with 506 individuals listed as recovered. There have been 38 deaths, which brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County to 670 since March.
The Health Department is continuing to issue citations to businesses who are not following the state mandate requiring employees and customers to wear a mask. Since Wednesday, citations have been issued to Lowe’s and EZMart in Nortonville.
In follow-up visits, two businesses were determined to be following COVID-19 protocol — Marco’s Pizza and Gill’s Fuel Mart.
