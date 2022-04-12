Looking to spend time with mom this Mother’s Day?
MadCity Wix & Wine is offering a gift to not only give to mom, but the chance to do something together. With two different days and multiple different time slots still available for Sunday, May 1, and Saturday, May 7, you will be able to experience a one stop shop for a Mother’s Day gift experience with kids or for your mom to experience with her friends.
The experience includes, all for $40:
Choose Your Own Adventure candle
A delicious mimosa
A flower bouquet from Mark of Distinction
Fresh cookies and a special goody bag
“The goody bag will have discounts for places around town. Also, I’m raffling off a dermaplane treatment from Emma Dexter Esthetics. I’m so excited, I’ve put a lot of thought into this event,” Owner, Robyn Austin said.
For more information, or to book your reservation visit, https://app.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=24368309&appointmentType=32113374
Time slots are filling up so if you are interested be sure to go online and fill out your reservation form sooner than later.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.