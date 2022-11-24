Many people celebrated Thanksgiving at Mahr Park for the annual Run for the Hungry to benefit the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County.
Over 180 runners pre-registered for the event, which featured a kids run, an 18 and under 5K and an adult 5k. Entry fees went towards helping the food bank in their effort to feed the hungry of Hopkins County.
