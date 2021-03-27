Members have been selected for the Hopkins County Superintendent Search Screening Committee to find a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby, who plans to retire at the end of June.
The committee will include the following individuals:
• Elected by certified employees — Erica Price, school psychologist, West Broadway Elementary; and Jeremy Davis, teacher, Madisonville North Hopkins.
• Elected by classified employees — Tiffany Groves, computer lab CIA, Earlington Elementary.
• Appointed Board member — John Osborne.
• Elected by Parent/Teacher Organization Presidents — Lori Allen, parent, Earlington Elementary.
• Elected by District Principals — Christian Klaas, principal, Hanson Elementary.
The committee will convene on Thursday for an orientation meeting followed by their first work session on Tuesday, April 20.
Owens Saylor, coordinator at the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, laid out the timeline for the search to the board at the March 15 meeting. The job was posted on the school’s district website and the KASA website following the board meeting, the deadline to file is noon on Thursday, April 22.
“This job is very interesting to folks, so I am fairly confident that you are going to have strong applications for this job,” Saylor told board members.
Ashby announced her retirement at the Feb. 22 school board meeting after 29 years with the school system.
Saylor met with school principals, some parents, teachers and classified personnel in forming the search committee. He has recommended the board survey faculty and staff to get a better idea of what they want in a new superintendent.
The screening committee could have recommendations to present to the board for final approval by the end of April. If the board doesn’t accept any of the candidates presented by the screening committee, they can review all applications at that time.
“Hopefully, the screening committee will present to you a roster of candidates that anyone of them would be a good selection for your next superintendent,” said Saylor.
The board will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, April 29 to discuss the recommended applicants and hold interviews the first week in May. Saylor said by the Monday, May 17 meeting, the board could be ready to approve the contract and announce the new superintendent.
