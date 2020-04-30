A collision near Interstate 69 Tuesday afternoon left an 84-year-old woman with minor injuries.
Madisonville Police say Lillian R. Almon exited the highway at Island Ford Road around 4:15 p.m. As she turned left, she failed to yield to an approaching driver. Both cars wound up off the road.
Police report Almon was treated for injuries on the scene, then taken to Baptist Health Madisonville to be checked. A fire department report said the driver of the other car, Kaytlen Dame, 31, of Madisonville, declined treatment for injuries.
