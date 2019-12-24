Officials with Daviess County's mental health court program said last week the court is already achieving its goal of helping people with mental disorders receive treatment while keeping them out of jail on criminal charges.
"What we are trying to do is (reduce) the number of days in jail ... and I think we have been successful," Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said.
"We've saved, per person, 10 to 30 days in jail" for each person who has been referred to the program so far, Porter said.
Because the county pays to incarcerate people who have not yet had their cases decided in court, "that's a significant savings," he said.
Mental health court was created earlier this year with a $70,000 grant from the Department of Corrections and a $10,000 donation from RiverValley Behavioral Health. The idea behind mental health court is to intervene in criminal court cases where the defendant is believed to suffer from a mental health issue and get them treatment and out of incarceration.
For defendants found competent to stand trial, court officials will create a treatment plan that will be enforceable by the judge. Those treatment plans will include staying on medication and going to therapy. If a person follows their treatment plan, the criminal charge against him or her could be diverted. Participation in the program could also be part of a defendant's probation.
Rachel Pate, coordinator for mental health court, said the program is currently working with 77 clients who have been referred by the District or Circuit courts, or by the office of probation and parole.
"Things are going really well, especially since Judge Jones has taken the Circuit bench," Pate said Friday. Jones, who was recently sworn in a Daviess Circuit judge, is presiding over mental health court and was meeting before then when she could arrange her schedule. Pate said the plan is for Jones to hold regular mental health court dockets on Thursdays. The first full session was held last Thursday.
Previously "we didn't have a full docket" of mental health court cases, Pate said. "Now we have a full, official docket."
The mental health court team meets before court sessions to review cases and discuss if sanctions are needed to keep a person on a compliance plan. The sanctions are graduated and non-compliance doesn't immediately result in jail time.
While other courts have set sanctions for violations of an order, "for us, we individualize those," Pate said. But a person who could comply with a treatment plan but refuses can be incarcerated.
"If we know you have the ability to comply but are choosing not to, jail is an option," Pate said.
Partners in the program including RiverValley, Owensboro Health, St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter and Audubon Area Community Care Clinic. "There's no way we could be where we are without the community providers," Pate said. "... We work with all the community partners on individualized plans" for defendants.
A goal of mental health court is to keep a person on their treatment plan to where they can rejoin the community, Porter said.
Seventy-seven cases is "probably about one-third of the ones that are eligible," Porter said.
At the county detention center, "they think 40 to 50% of their population has a mental health illness component."
