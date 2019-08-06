Multiple events across the area over the last several days are helping students and families prepare for Wednesday's return to school in Hopkins County.
Nearly 600 backpacks stuffed full of school supplies were given away for free Saturday at Common Garments Ministry Inc. in Nebo.
With the back-to-school fervor pressing students and parents alike with anticipation for the 2019-20 school year, community members are coming together to help alleviate the anxiety that often goes with purchasing needed supplies.
"We're giving away free backpacks -- just to help the kids, that's the purpose," said Common Garments founder Roger Parish.
The ministry held its annual Back-to-School Party, which hosted a haircutting station, a nail painting area, a couple of inflatables, a dunking booth,
See Backpacks/Page A6
concert, cornhole tournament and more. The entirety of the event was free, with the only exception being concessions -- which aided in fundraising for the ministry.
"The community really comes together for this," said Dawson Springs resident and mother of four, Mary Shuck.
Volunteers stuffed backpacks with loose-leaf paper, notebooks, pencil pouches and pencils, ink pens, glue sticks, scissors and rulers, said Parish. In addition, the ministry gave 500 new pairs of socks with the backpacks.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office and Madisonville Police Department hosted their ninth-annual "Cram the Cruiser" event in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday as well. Officers accepted school supplies as well as cash donations. Once the supplies were received, officers filled both a cruiser and a Humvee from the floorboard to the roof.
"We started this event nine years ago as a community project for our department," said Lt. Scott Gipson, the supervising officer for the event. "Our thing was we don't just work here, we live here and our children, we raise them here, and we just want to be a part of a solution for new school supplies.
"Our goal is to provide teachers and students with resources that they need in the classroom," said Gipson. "The supplies help the teachers. If you're any relation to teachers, you know how much money they put into their classrooms and school supplies. This helps the teachers, it helps the kids, and we just get to get out in the community and meet with people on a different level."
After the event on Saturday, officers gathered Monday morning to count and separate all of the items from the event. In all, they received more than $13,000 in donated items and $825 in cash donations, said Sergeant Leighann Stroud of the MPD.
The items will go to the local Pennyrile Allied Community Services office, which has been a partner since the beginning. While at the PACS office, volunteers will divvy out the items to all county schools and the Family Resource Centers. In turn, the schools will give the items to the students, said Gipson.
