As Dawson Springs continues to recover from the devastating Dec. 10 tornado, one of the major problems the community continues to face is a lack of housing. While some progress is beginning to be made on rebuilding private residences, city officials told U.S. Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday that they are still waiting to see work begin on apartments maintained by the Housing Authority.
“Clarkdale Court was completely destroyed,” Mayor Chris Smiley said. “There isn’t a building left. They’ve even got administration working in trailers up there.”
He said that the residents of those 50 units are currently being housed in mobile homes in the campground at Pennyrile Park. Those apartments, operated by the housing authority, are all section eight housing that falls under the purview of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Can we get a letter from you wanting to know where we are with the HUD housing?” asked Paul. “A one page letter from you with some of the facts will help, and we’ll put a cover letter on that and send it to HUD. We will work with you on that and make some phone calls on it.”
Paul hopes that with his office working with the city, they can get the ball rolling on rebuilding efforts by HUD.
Smiley told Paul that around 20 houses were currently under construction, up from about 15 a month ago. But there is still some work to be done.
“We still have some houses in town that need to come down, but from how I understand it, there are some banks that are holding things up,” Smiley said. “Materials have been a big problem. You still see some houses with plywood on the windows because they can’t get window.”
Matt Watson, a consultant working for the city, told Paul that one concern he saw for the community was storage of items that were donated following the tornado.
“There was so much donated,” Paul said. He visited Dawson Springs Schools the week after the tornado when those facilities were being used to house donations. “The whole school was filled. I know that is not there anymore. Do you think you will use it all, or can you pay it forward?”
Watson told the senator that a lot of the water that was donated has already been sent to Marion, where the community has recently lost most of its fresh water supply. Paul was in Marion before coming to Dawson Springs on Tuesday.
He said now the city is looking to transition from holding onto tornado relief items that had been donated to start storing building supplies, which have been in short supply.
Paul made a quick one-day whistle stop tour of western Kentucky on Tuesday to meet with Kentuckians in five counties, starting the day at the Home Builders Association of Owensboro and ending in Dawson Springs. It was the senator’s second visit to Hopkins County since Dec. 10.
