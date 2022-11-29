One Madisonville resident was in for quite the Thanksgiving surprise when a naked woman allegedly opened his front door and walked into his residence.
According to a report from the Madisonville Police Department, Alexis J. Massey, 26 of Madisonville, was naked when she entered a residence on Dulin Street at just after 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and then refused to leave.
Police say that when they arrived, they found Massey lying on the homeowner’s couch covered in a blanket. Further more they report that she was unable to answer whether or not she knew the homeowner and smelled strongly of alcohol.
The homeowner told police that he had asked Massey to leave several times and had even offered to give her a ride, which she refused.
Massey was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing.
