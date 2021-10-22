Dog owners and dog lovers can spend some time in the fresh air with their furry friends during Mahr Park Arboretum’s Bark About Hike on Saturday.
Chip Tate, lead park volunteer and hike leader, said the dog-friendly hikes started in 2019 as a one-off, but it was so well attended dog owners asked if the park could continue them.
“Being a dog owner myself and hearing from other dog owners that they wanted events for them and their dogs specifically,” he said. “They felt since we were having hikes focused on other interests they wanted one focused on their interest, which is their dogs.”
Michael Meadows, park volunteer and hike leader said while anyone can walk their dog through the park when open, the event is meant to be a special dog-friendly event to give people an opportunity to get out in the fresh air, learn the history of the park and explore the forest.
The hike begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday with hikers meeting at the Welcome Center. Tate suggests getting there about 10 to 15 minutes before the start of the hike.
Meadows said the hike will be a guided walk through the wooded area on the soft trails covering about 1.5 miles.
“Many people know of and use the paved trails, but not as many are aware of our soft trails,” he said. “They can be tricky to find.”
The hike will be in the area around the 3-acre lake behind the Welcome Center and the 40-acre forest said Tate. It is an opportunity for dog lovers to enjoy the park with their furry family members where the focus is on them and their dogs.
“We always bring the dogs treats,” he said.
Meadows said he walked the route last Saturday and the trails looked to be in good shape, not many leaves hiding the roots, no tall grass, and dry conditions.
“The weather looks good as of now for the day of the hike, so I hope for a big turnout,” he said.
They do ask that dogs be kept on a leash at all times so as not to cause any tangling or tripping during the hike. Owners are also asked to pick up after their dogs. Waste bags will be provided.
For more information call Mahr Park Arboretum at 270-584-9017.
