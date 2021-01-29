Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Phillip Adams, 62, of White Plains, was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.
Kenneth Randolph, 38, of Hopkinsville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree driving on a DUI suspended license, changing drivers while the car was in motion, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs and failure to appear.
Casey Burge, 42, of Louisville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Jason Gossett, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
David Ezell, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with trafficking in synthetic drugs and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Timothy Morse, 44, of Nebo, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct.
