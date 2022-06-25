If you have been out and about in Madisonville you may have noticed a new business in town, Teague’s Lemonade. Father Broc Teague and daughter Samarah have been setting up their lemonade stand at community events, like Madisonville Friday Night Live, to sell their delicious homemade lemonade for all to enjoy.
“It was my daughter’s idea because she said she wanted a new phone. I told her we’ll figure out a way to earn it,” Broc Teague said. “She is determined. My daughter said it was her dream and I knew how to make it a reality.”
With Broc’s grandmother’s recipe, the lemonade is made from scratch with real lemons, sugar and some other secret ingredients that he was unable to share. They also sell sweet and unsweet iced tea and a special lemonade for those who are diabetic.
Right now it is cash only and prices range $2.25 for a small to $4.25 for a large. Gallons are also available if you are looking to take some home or bring to a family get together.
“We would like to thank all of our supporters and customers, and a big shout out to Let’s Get Fried Food Truck BadAsh BBQ on I-69 & Angie Ann’s Pretzel Truck of Western Ky for their donations on getting our food vending license and their contributions we could not have made it official without them and their food is amazing.”
For more information feel free to reach out via email, teagueslemonade@icloud.com
