To celebrate Black History Month, the Madisonville Community College will host a Kentucky Chautauqua presentation on William Wells Brown, “How I Got My Name,” from 12:20 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 8.
MCC Director of Cultural Diversity James Bowles said when he was looking through the different presentations, the one on William Wells Brown caught his eye.
“It just caught my eye because he was a slave and overcame a lot of obstacles, and he was born in Kentucky,” he said. “I just thought from a cultural standpoint, this is a guy who is not known by a lot of people, and we have this person that is going to bring him to life.”
According to a news release, Brown was the first published African American novelist and playwright. He was born to an enslaved mother around 1814 or 1815 near Lexington.
After years of failed attempts to escape slavery, for which he was jailed and beaten, Brown finally escaped in 1834 and went on to become a public advocate of the abolitionist and temperance movements.
Brown will be portrayed by Virgil Covington, Jr. of Georgetown. The presentation will be held on the North Campus in the John H. Gray Building multipurpose room on the first floor. The presentation is open to the public, but masks are required on campus.
Bowles said the Chautauqua presentation was supposed to kick off Black History Month today, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and a request from MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley, it was pushed to next Tuesday.
Now, the kick-off is the 28th Annual VOICES program today from 12:20 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. The program event page can be found on the Madisonville Community College Facebook page and is virtual.
The rest of the month, MCC will have one event a week with the African American Read-In taking place during the third week in February where students, faculty, and staff share poetry or short essays from the African American experience.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, MCC will host an African American Trivia Bowl. Details are still being determined for the read-in and trivia bowl.
For more information on any of the events, visit the Madisonville Community College Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.