Johnson 'on the way up' after health problems

When it comes to his health, Bobby Johnson believes he's "on the way up."
"I've improved a lot," the Madisonville City Council member said after his latest two-week stay at hospitals in Madisonville and Nashville.
"It started when I broke my leg," Johnson said Monday.
The fall happened in January and was followed by what Johnson described as "some sort of stomach sickness while I was in the hospital."
A procedure kept Johnson at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and forced him to miss the City Council meeting of Monday, Sept. 16. But he was able to attend Monday's special called meeting where Madisonville was honored at the Kentucky League of Cities' "City Government of the Year."
"I think it's great," Johnson said after the meeting. "We've got a good group of employees."
Johnson joined in every vote at Monday's meeting but needed help to get around Ballard Convention Center in a wheelchair.
Johnson missed City Council meetings for more than three months after his January fall. Some of that time was spent in rehabilitation.
Johnson, 66, is in his second term on the council. He served 33 years with the Madisonville Police Department, including six years as police chief. He also was named Lions Club 2018 Man of the Year in February.
