The news that came Friday, Dec. 27, surprised some, and stung for many.
“Right after Christmas,” Jonathon Hill of Madisonville said. That’s when he learned the Pride Mine in Muhlenberg County will close in February.
Hill has worked underground at the mine for only about 16 months, following a transfer from Ken American. But still, a hard reality is hitting home.
“Times are hard for the mining industry,” Hill said.
Hill and three other miners attended a Friday afternoon meeting in Madisonville set up by the Kentucky Career Center’s “Rapid Response Team.” They received packets with information on how to apply for unemployment and search for new jobs.
“We helped 21 miners, out of 61 laid off,” Molly Deahl with the West Kentucky Workforce Board said. That number included a similar session earlier in the day in Central City.
James Major of Madisonville has become all-too-familiar with the routine.
“I locked the doors on Armstrong on Feb. 12,” he said. Parkway operated the Armstrong Mine in Muhlenberg County until early last year.
Tony Smith of Madisonville is older than both Major and Hill. After 13 years with Pride Mine, his next step likely is retirement.
“I’m just a spring chicken, man,” Smith said. Then he laughed, as the gray hair under his hat indicated otherwise. “I wanted another three or four years.”
Congress passed a bill in December that could provide Smith some comfort. It restructures the United Mine Workers pension fund with a bailout. Congressman James Comer of Kentucky said Monday in Madisonville that the closing of union mines across the commonwealth left that fund with little money.
“I have about 20,000 families in my congressional district that are on the miners’ pension,” Comer said. “It was something that was desperately needed.”
Hill appears too young for that fund. He hopes to keep working in another mines, even though Hopkins County only has one open right now.
“I put an application in,” he said about working at the Alliance-owned Cardinal Mine north of Madisonville. If that fails, he added, “factory work is where it’s at.”
But Major is a miner with major doubts, and probably heading in a different career path.
“Me and the wife figured if we’re not driving 40 miles a day one-way, maybe we’ll be saving gas and taking a little less pay,” Major said. “I don’t think there’s much hope for the mining industry.”
Learn more about the Kentucky Career Center’s services at KCC.ky.gov.
