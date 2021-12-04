Giving community members a chance to find a job before Christmas, the Hopkins County Job Expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ballard Convention Center.
Melanie Tapp, a member of the Hopkins County Job Expo committee, said this expo has about 1,500 jobs available from 52 different businesses.
“It is just each employer has more openings, and some of them are a few different businesses that hire for larger amounts of people,” she said.
According to a news release, the job expo offers companies and organizations an opportunity to recruit employees.
“Whether you are a professional looking for your next job or an employer looking for top talent, you will want to attend the Hopkins County Job Expo,” said the news release
Some of the businesses participating in the job expo this year are Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Berry Global, Brightview Health, Carhartt, the City of Madisonville, Charbon Contracting, Codefi, Hibbs ElectroMechanical, Inc., Hopkins County Schools, Kentucky State Penitentiary, Land O’ Frost, PACS, RWS Resources, Toyotetsu Mid America, Tyson Foods, West Kentucky Workforce Board and WoodmenLife.
Along with those companies, there will be over 20 companies offering a second chance at employment to those with a criminal record.
“The employers get to decide for themselves which record they are willing to hire for,” said Tapp.
In conjunction with the second change job opportunities, the job expo will also host an Expungement Resource Fair, she said.
“We wanted to try to pair those two things together for this event to give people plenty of opportunities to talk to public defenders about how to start the process of getting their record expunged, and then they can go directly to tables of people who are willing to give them a chance at hiring,” said Tapp.
She said the committee encourages people to attend dressed ready for an interview and to bring their resume because they may have a chance for an interview that day.
“This event has historically had quite a few employers who have hired on-site,” said Tapp.
There are no COVID-19 restrictions in place for the event. She said they are following the Ballard’s recommendation and they do not have any requirements.
She said if someone is more comfortable wearing a mask, then they can wear one. Whatever makes the people more comfortable during the event, she said.
For more information on the job expo, follow Jobs-Hopkins County on Facebook.
