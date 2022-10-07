During last night’s special called meeting between the tourism city council committee and tourism advisory board, ideas and suggestions were discussed for potential events and infrastructures that could be coming to Hopkins County.
Late into the meeting, Rob Saint, Madisonville City Administrator, spoke on the new sports complex that has been underway in Madisonville.
“We are currently in phase two of the project,” Saint said. “They should be currently working on the footer and by the end of the month we should see some steel going up, that’s when we will plan on a groundbreaking event ceremony. We’re going to wait til we see some building going up.”
Based on the phase of the project and pending on the weather, Saint shared that the opening will most likely be pushed back to November 2023 as far as an open date.
In the first quarter of 2023, officials expect to begin a national search for the future director of the facility.
“I urge everyone to go drive-by the site. It’s pretty exciting. You’ll need a car wash after thought,” Saint said.
