Officials have banned outdoor fires in a little over half of Kentucky's 120 counties because of dry conditions.
Little rain has fallen in many parts of the state during the past three weeks. The state Division of Forestry says it's not safe to set outdoor fires in much of Kentucky until measurable rainfall is recorded.
Burn bans are currently issued in these counties:
Adair Jackson Monroe
Allen Jessamine Muhlenberg
Anderson Johnson Oldham
Barren Knott Owen
Bath Knox Perry
Boyle Laurel Pike
Butler Lee Pulaski
Casey Letcher Rockcastle
Edmonson Lewis Shelby
Elliott Lincoln Simpson
Estill Logan Spencer
Fayette Madison Todd
Fleming Magoffin Trimble
Floyd Marion Warren
Garrard Mason Washington
Grayson McCreary Wayne
Harrison Menifee Whitley
Henry Mercer Wolfe
Hopkins Metcalfe
