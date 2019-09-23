Officials have banned outdoor fires in a little over half of Kentucky's 120 counties because of dry conditions.

Little rain has fallen in many parts of the state during the past three weeks. The state Division of Forestry says it's not safe to set outdoor fires in much of Kentucky until measurable rainfall is recorded.

Burn bans are currently issued in these counties:

Adair Jackson Monroe

Allen Jessamine Muhlenberg

Anderson Johnson Oldham

Barren Knott Owen

Bath Knox Perry

Boyle Laurel Pike

Butler Lee Pulaski

Casey Letcher Rockcastle

Edmonson Lewis Shelby

Elliott Lincoln Simpson

Estill Logan Spencer

Fayette Madison Todd

Fleming Magoffin Trimble

Floyd Marion Warren

Garrard Mason Washington

Grayson McCreary Wayne

Harrison Menifee Whitley

Henry Mercer Wolfe

Hopkins Metcalfe

