The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Brian John Hall, was charged, March 5, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Serella June Orman, was charged, March 4, for improper registration plates, following another vehicle too closely and operating on a suspended license.
Ayaza Said, was charged, March 4, for following another vehicle too closely, possession of herion and drug paraphernalia.
Jeanette Elizabeth Nichols, was charged, March 4, for operating on a suspended/revoked driver’s license.
Amanda Carolyn Carlton, was charged, March 4, for probation violation/felony offense.
Linda M. Sanders, was charged, Marcy 4, for failure to appear in court.
Christopher W. Douglas, was charged, March 5, for failure to appear in court.
Timothy W. Grimes, was charged, March 5, for failure to appear in court.
Daniel A. Rogers, was charged, March 5, for harassing communications.
Krisann A. Duffus, was charged, March 6, operating on a suspended/revoked license, trafficking marijuana and failure to produce insurance card.
Jacob Alan Larkins, was charged, March 4, for failure to appear in court.
