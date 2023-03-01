Colon 1

The Kentucky Center Program’s inflatable colon will be at the Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Colon Cancer Awareness Month event on Friday to show people what a colon looks like when it is healthy versus cancerous.

 Submitted photo

Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville and Kentucky Cancer Program will be spreading awareness for colon cancer prevention through two events on Friday as they kick off National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The hospital will have a Dress in Blue Day on Friday to help raise awareness along with an information event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the Heart & Vascular Center.

