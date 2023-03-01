Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville and Kentucky Cancer Program will be spreading awareness for colon cancer prevention through two events on Friday as they kick off National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
The hospital will have a Dress in Blue Day on Friday to help raise awareness along with an information event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the Heart & Vascular Center.
Jamie Knight, a cancer control specialist with the KCP, said this is the 15th annual campaign to raise awareness to try to increase colon cancer screenings.
“March is colon Cancer Awareness Month,” she said. “Dress in Blue Day is the day to kick off that month.”
She said colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women, and about 800 Kentuckians die from the disease every year. She said colon cancer is preventable if you get screened.
The information event will have booths set up by the Merle Mahr Cancer Center, KCP, and other cancer awareness entities to pass out information.
“We will have information about various screening methods,” said Knight. “For people who don’t have insurance or have a very high deductible, we can make a referral for them to get a screening at no cost.”
The KCP will have its incredible colon, a 10 feet tall by 20 feet long replica of the human colon that visitors can walk through and learn about colon cancer.
“It includes examples of healthy colon tissue, several non-cancerous diseases in the colon, and polyps,” said Knight.
There will be a photo booth set up for people to take pictures, and the KCP will have a photo contest. She said anyone who takes a photo at the event or of themselves wearing blue or if their office does something and they post it to Facebook with the tag #dressinblue, #wipeoutcoloncancer, or #kcp would be entered to win.
“The photo with the most likes in each region will win a prize,” said Knight.
The information event will be at the Heart & Vascular Center/Women’s Center, 800 Hospital Drive.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.