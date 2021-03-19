The American Legion Post 6 and the post’s Auxiliary Unit presented Baptist Health Madisonville with a certificate recognizing them for the work they do to maintain the American flag Thursday.
American Legion Post 6 Chaplain Scott Moore said he was proud as a Baptist Health employee and Legion member for the group’s efforts.
“They go the extra mile on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other holidays where they will put out flags around the area, and that has a deep meaning for all of the veterans when we see they take the extra care to do that,” he said.
Baptist Health Madisonville President Robert Ramey said the hospital is grateful to the men and women who have served.
“We feel that it is a way of showing our respect and our thanks to them,” he said.
Director of Hospital Safety and Security Wade Williams said the flag shows veterans the hospital appreciates them and that the staff is there for them.
“We love to see those members of our community be involved in our hospital,” he said. “We are glad they reach out to us for their care, and we continue to support them in any way we can.”
Williams said the hospital spends a lot of time and money to keep the flag on display because it can fray and fade over time due to weather.
“Baptist makes a financial commitment,” he said. “We have our security officers who are invested in it, and they make sure they come out and change the flag. It is a team effort to keep the flag up and running for sure.”
He said depending on the weather, the hospital will change out the flag once a month.
Terri Whitfield, a member of the auxiliary, said instead of throwing the flag away, the Legion will take the frayed and faded flags and perform a retirement ceremony.
She hopes this recognition will inspire other businesses and individuals to take better care of their flags. Whitfield also hopes it will get others to look into what proper flag care is.
While there are a lot of rules for flag etiquette, some of the basic rules include putting your right hand over your heart during the Pledge of Allegiance, a Bellamy salute, and taking a moment to place your right hand over your heart if walk past the flag, she said.
“Any time you see the flag pass by, you should salute,” said Whitfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.