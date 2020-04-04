Friday was a busy day at Breaking Bread Ministries — in part because the chicken went out.
“We had four pallets,” President John McCurry said. They “probably had 500 pounds each.”
It was the latest example of how Tyson Foods steps up to the plate to fill the plates of Hopkins County residents with food needs. Those needs have jumped as the coronavirus has spread.
“We have always tried to be community partners,” Human Relations Manager Mary Jane Young of the Robards complex said Friday.
“They help quite a lot,” said Phillip McCoy with Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County. He received those pallets of chicken from Breaking Bread next door.
“Tyson had provided for them a large freezer... and they’ve been keeping it full,” McCoy said.
Young explained the $30,000 grant to Breaking Bread for a freezer last December was part of a project to make it a “smaller distributor” of food aid.
“We can bring truckloads there faster,” Young said, “We can bring bulk amounts.”
Chris and Martha Almon of Nortonville appreciate what they received Friday.
“That’s good chicken,” Chris said after the back of their van was loaded with items from the food bank. The family received assistance before COVID-19 reached Kentucky. Now, Martha said, things have grown worse.
But McCurry says Tyson’s generosity has helped make a hard time better.
“They’re very community oriented, in terms of reaching out to help,” he said.
Young said that help began before COVID-19 became a local crisis.
“We have allocated already, since February to current, 60,000 pounds of protein to nine counties in our area,” Young said. That includes Hopkins County, since 34% of the Robards employees live here.
Breaking Bread received a food shipment of about 15,000 pounds from Tyson about three weeks ago. McCurry said the ministry still had enough chicken Friday to deliver 800 pounds to Covenant Care and 300 pounds to Set Free Ministries of Greenville.
On a national level, Tyson reported last week that it had donated more than $11 million worth of food product over 17 days in March. Tyson also has committed $2 million in community grants.
“We have been allocated $15,000,” Young said about the western Kentucky share of that money. “We’re working on some grant opportunities.”
A corporate statement said the money will be “awarded by invitation only.”
Young added that Tyson Foods sent a separate truckload of food, hand sanitizer and safety glasses Friday to Baptist Health Madisonville for hospital workers. But these days, even large amounts of aid never seem to be enough.
“Right now, we’re running out of product a little,” McCurry said. The ministry also has assisted food banks in Dawson Springs, Nortonville, Providence and McLean County.
