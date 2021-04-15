The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 Office has announced a road closure on Dodson Lane in Madisonville that began Wednesday and is expected to last two weeks.
Crews are replacing pipes and head walls, in addition to building up the elevation of the roadway. A gravel bypass will be provided for local traffic.
Dodson Lane is a dead-end road that spurs off U.S. 41A — Nebo Road.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.