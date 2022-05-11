The Madisonville Regional Airport Board met on Monday night to discuss project updates and how the Beech Bash went.
Airport Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle said the Beech Bash went off without a hitch thanks to everyone involved, from the City of Madisonville to the Hopkins County Tourism.
“I can’t brag enough on everybody, Emily Locke, the city planner, she got involved, and it went so smooth,” he said. “It went off without a flaw.”
Around 65 airplanes participated in the event and came from Iowa, Wisconsin, Virginia, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas.
“It was just an unbelievable event,” said Riddle. “We expect it to triple next year.”
During the meeting, the board heard updates on the different projects going on at the airport. Contractors started on May 2 to install erosion control, like silt fence and staking the site. According to the report given, the contractors are about a week behind because of all the rain Hopkins County has received in the last few weeks.
“They have encountered some areas for unsuitable excavation. It is probably because we have had so much rain,” said Riddle.
The board also made plans to get ready to accept bids for the design of the runway overlay that will take place this summer.
The board also approved a $500 a month lease on a fuel truck. Riddle said it is easier for the fuel truck to get to the planes in the hangers than it is for the planes to get out of the hangers to the fuel farm, especially when there are a lot of planes.
“That was the best thing we’ve ever done,” he said.
Under new business, the board made plans to discuss building a new hanger at their next meeting.
The Airport Board will meet again at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13 at the airport terminal building.
