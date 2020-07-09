By The Messenger Staff
A Hanson woman died just after 2 p.m. Wednesday when the van she was driving hit an embankment on Interstate 69, according to a news release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department.
The minivan overturned several times.
Katrina Mullins, 38, Hanson, was driving south on I-69 near the 123-mile marker when the wreck occurred. Police say the van skidded out of control, struck an earth embankment and turned over several times.
Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner’s office, the release states.
HCSD was assisted by Medical Center Ambulance Service and Hanson Fire Department.
