The Hopkins County 4-H E-Sports Club focuses on teamwork and communication while using video games as a tool to develop skills for the youth.

“During COVID, the world of E-Sports really took off,” Connor Cooper, 4-H Youth Development Agent said. “In just the past few years, people have received college scholarships to play E-Sports, KHSAA has recognized it as a sport in Kentucky, and becoming a professional gamer or YouTube personality is much more attainable for young people.”

