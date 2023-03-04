The Hopkins County 4-H E-Sports Club focuses on teamwork and communication while using video games as a tool to develop skills for the youth.
“During COVID, the world of E-Sports really took off,” Connor Cooper, 4-H Youth Development Agent said. “In just the past few years, people have received college scholarships to play E-Sports, KHSAA has recognized it as a sport in Kentucky, and becoming a professional gamer or YouTube personality is much more attainable for young people.”
According to Cooper, the club splits time between gaming on the laptops and doing team-building activities. When youth are on their laptops they play Rocket League, a family-friendly game that pits teams of RC Cars against each other to play soccer.
“ I wanted to find a game that is competitive, but that anyone could learn to play. Rocket League seems to be that game.”
Cooper says that to his knowledge, this is the first E-Sport club in Kentucky 4-H. As of last week Webster County has also started a similar club. Cooper says they hope to eventually have some competitions with Webster County 4-H.
The E-Sports Club is open to youth aged 12-18, and most participants are between 14-16 years old. The next meeting Date is March 9, at 5p.m. at the Extension Office in Madisonville.
