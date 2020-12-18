Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Lenny Whalen plans to seek board approval Monday to extend virtual learning for his students until Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Originally, the district was planning for a Monday, Jan. 4 return to in-person learning following the Christmas holiday break. However, with a recent increase in COVID-19 numbers across the commonwealth and an anticipated spike following the holidays, Gov. Andy Beshear has asked all schools to not return to any in-person learning until at least Monday, Jan. 11.
“I will recommend that, due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18, we adjust and have our purple group (hybrid) on Tuesday and Wednesday (Jan. 19-20) that week and have our gold group on Thursday and Friday (Jan. 21-22),” Whalen said.
Parents will have the option to keep their children on virtual instruction after Jan. 19 if they choose, said Whalen, who reiterated the district’s goal has always been to come back to class on a the purple/gold rotation before returning to a full five-day per week in-person instruction.
“We are going to do everything possible to in and stay in school the rest of the year,” said Whalen in a statement released on the school’s Facebook page. “Hopefully, inclement weather and illness will not hinder us and allow us to remain in. I anticipate there is a strong potential that we may have isolated positive cases and quarantines, but we hope they will not force us to have to shut down. Our students need us, we want them back, and we have a lot of ground to try to make up.”
Whalen said the district has followed protocols provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the federal government.
The expected school board vote on this issue will take place at Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting, which will stream live on the district’s Facebook page.
Whalen said parents or stakeholders with questions or concern can contact him at 270-797-3811, ext. 5, or can contact’s the student’s principal.
