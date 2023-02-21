The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is encouraging certified minority-owned businesses to join the Kentucky Minority-Owned Business Database.
This database centralizes all certified minority-owned businesses into one place for people to search and filter by name, certification type, industry, service provided, location, and more.
Lisa Miller, the president of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, said she went to the website and found only one certified business in Madisonville.
“It sounds like we need to work to get more locally-owned minority businesses certified,” she said. “Being a certified minority-owned business shows first that the business is credibly established and second that it is ready to work with large public and private entities.”
Beverly Britt, the Minority Economic Development Council secretary, said being part of the Kentucky Minority-Owned Business Database would be very beneficial to the minority business community in Hopkins County.
“Going through the certification process will help businesses grow by acquiring knowledge that will aid in achieving short and long-term goals,” she said. “It will also give businesses another level of exposure and opportunities.”
MEDC and the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation have partnered to help women and minority-owned businesses get certified.
Ruthann Padgett, the VP of operations for the corporation, said they hold an 8A certification class every year or at least every 18 months.
“We did one last year with Minority Economic Development, and it tells a little about the process and how people can participate in the process,” she said.
The certification helps small business owners who are socially and economically disadvantaged and who have been in business for at least two years have the opportunity to expand their footprint in the federal marketplace.
“There are many people within the government who have to look at those 8A certified first,” said Padgett. “We are willing to help anybody get certified that wants to. It is a process.”
The certification only lasts nine years, but she said it is a great tool and is underutilized.
She said they plan on doing another class for 8A certification in the fall this year.
The Kentucky Minority-Owned Business Database is free to the public and will be updated monthly with the most recent certification lists.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.