The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2023-2024 performances are:
Center Stage Series: Tickets are $30 for the main floor front and $20 for the main floor rear and balcony. Check specific shows for student and children ticket prices.
• Chapel Hart will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19
• Collage Dance Collective will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14
• A Brass Transit Christmas will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8
• Exile will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024
• Hooked on Classics, an Orchestra out of Bowling Green, Kentucky, will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024
• Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute, will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024
US Bank Family Series: Tickets are $20 for the main floor front and $10 for the main floor rear and balcony. All students and children can get half-priced tickets.
• B-The Underwater Bubble Show will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27
• Bindlestiff Family Cirkus will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024
Special Events:
• Romeo & Juliet, presented by the Cambridge American Stage Tour, will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. Tickets are $10 for general admission and students get half-price.
• A Special Surprise (To Be Announced) will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Tickets are free, but reservations are recommended.
• The MCC Singers Community Christmas will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. Tickets are $8 for general admission, while students and children have half-price.
• The MCC Singers Spring Concert will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Tickets are $8 for general admission, while students and children have half-price.
Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series: Tickets are $25 for general admission and students get in free.
• Daniel McGrew, tenor, and Parker Ramsay, harp, will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30
• Eleni Katz, bassoon, and Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, piano, will perform at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16
• Brian Woods, piano, will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024
• Eykamp String Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024
Evelyn & David Smart Coffeehouse Series: Tickets are $25 for general admission and half-priced for students.
• Scott Mulvahill will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22
• Damn Tall Buildings will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3
• Darin & Brooke Aldridge will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024
• Melody Angel will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024
First United Bank and Trust Proud Partnership:
• Hopkins County Schools Joint High School Production of Elf the Musical at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $12 for general admission and half-priced for students and children.
• Hopkins County Schools Joint High School Production of Little Shop of Horrors at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Tickets are $12 for general admission and half-priced for students and children.
Community Theatre:
• Steel Magnolias Dinner Theatre will be held on Feb. 9 and 10, 2024. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the play will start at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, dinner will be at 1 p.m. and the play will start at 2 p.m. Tickets for the dinner and play are $30, and just the play is $14.
• Into the Woods — A New Musical will be at 7 p.m. on July 12 and 13, 2024, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2024. Tickets are $16 for general admission and half-priced for students and children.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.