Baptist Health Madisonville is continuing to work within the confines of its supplies in terms of administering and scheduling patients for vaccinations.
The hospital — a designated regional vaccine location — is averaging more than 1,000 vaccinations per week. The last two weeks, those numbers have topped 1,500 but because of the regional designation, vaccines are not restricted to just Hopkins County residents.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they have consistently received doses since they are a designated vaccine clinic.
“If we learn that we will receive more we will open the schedule to get those vaccines administered, but we only book the schedule for what we are confirmed to receive,” she said.
The hospital has received confirmation they will receive a supply of vaccines for the first and second doses for next week, she said.
Those who are 70-plus can make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine through the website, scheduleyourvaccine.com. A dedicated phone line for appointments is planned, but not currently active.
“Once we move to phone scheduling and the phone lines are ready, we will get that information out to the public,” said Quinn.
For those that do not have access to the internet, Quinn said an individual’s primary care physician should be able to assist in getting an appointment scheduled.
Right now, vaccines are going out to those in 1A, meaning long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and health care personnel and 1B, which are first responders, school personnel and those 70-plus.
The hospital has vaccinated health care personnel and is working on those who are 70-plus. Long-term care and assisted living facilities were covered by CVS and Walgreens. The Hopkins County Health Department vaccinated first responders and school personnel.
Quinn said there were 20 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital on Thursday, with four in the Critical Care Unit. She said COVID-19 patients make up 16% of the hospital’s total patient population.
“We are continuing to see a slight decline each day in these numbers — which is encouraging,” she said.
Denise Beach, director of the Hopkins County Health Department, said the only vaccines they have in the cooler are second doses for first responders and school personnel.
“I have not received any more shipments of vaccines as other counties are still working on schools’ first vaccines,” she said.
Beach said the state is supposed to start receiving 17% more vaccines and three week’s worth of vaccines instead of the normal weekly supply. She is unsure when the increased supplies will reach Hopkins County.
The health department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,095 in the county. There have been 118 COVID-19 related deaths and 2,311 who have recovered.
Beach continues to encourage community members to wear their masks, wash their hands and social distance.
During Thursday’s daily update, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a new state website and hotline number for people to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and eligibility.
“Both the website and hotline help Kentuckians determine if they are eligible to receive the vaccine, and then it helps them find a vaccine in their region,” said Beshear.
The website is vaccine.ky.gov and the hotline number is 855-598-2246. For those who are hearing impaired, call 855-326-4654.
