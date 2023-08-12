Tradewater Brewing, located at 111 W. Arch St. in Madisonville opened in May, but has been closed the past two weeks in order to brew more beer, deep clean and give the space some quality upgrades.
“We closed for two weeks,” Owner Ted Webb said. “Prior to that we had been open a total of nine weeks. We ended up closing because we were running out of beer and we’re unable to provide the taproom experience we believe our customers deserve. Super excited to open back up!”
According to Webb, they are looking forward to sharing new beers with folks. Word around town, people have missed having their usual hangout spot open and can’t wait to get back in and enjoy time with their families.
Webb says they are working on increasing production capacity to make sure they have enough beer to meet the community’s demand. Additions to the space have also been installed. A new split unit in the taproom to help maintain temperature better and fans in the factory space will help immensely, since that space is not temperature controlled.
During the two week closure, Webb and company were able to brew twice as much beer than they did during the first three weeks of July.
“The community has been incredibly responsive. Not one single bad comment or piece of feedback. Everyone had understood the why and knows that we’re working hard to ensure they’re only served the best beer. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in. This has gone beyond anything we’ve imagined. Seeing the incredible response to our space and our beers has been the most exciting and inspiring experience of my life. When we first opened I was so nervous that people wouldn’t like the beer. So to see that people love and enjoy it so much that we ran out is incredible.”
Tradewater originally had not planned to look at expansion options for at least two years. But Webb says they have already begun those conversations and are looking for funding for expansion so that they can expand their hours and offer more beers, especially in to-go formats.
Current beers on tap are a Pale Ale, West Coast IPA, Hazy IPA, Strawberry Wheat, English Golden, Belgian Wit, Oatmeal Stout and a Mango Pale Ale.
Tradewater is currently open Fridays and Saturdays from 4-10 p.m. Food trucks are on-site each weekend and BYOF is always an option for those wanting to bring their own.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.