Tradewater Brewing, located at 111 W. Arch St. in Madisonville opened in May, but has been closed the past two weeks in order to brew more beer, deep clean and give the space some quality upgrades.

“We closed for two weeks,” Owner Ted Webb said. “Prior to that we had been open a total of nine weeks. We ended up closing because we were running out of beer and we’re unable to provide the taproom experience we believe our customers deserve. Super excited to open back up!”

