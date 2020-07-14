Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Eric A. Walker, 35, Madisonville, was arrested Sunday and charged with failure to or improper signal, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, prescription controlled substance not in the proper container and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with parole violation, two counts of contempt of court, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree robbery and first-degree unlawful imprisonment on warrants.
• Erik H. Martin, 29, Madisonville, was arrested Saturday and charged with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order.
• Sherman M. Tate, 34, Madisonville, was arrested Friday and charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revised operator’s license.
• Edward K. Brown, 20, Greenville, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree robbery on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jhanti S. Gold, 25, Clarksville, Tennessee, was arrested Friday and charged with speeding 15 mph over the speed limit, second-degree fleeing or evading police and trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds).
• Kreene R. Jones, 35, Madisonville, was arrested Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more, but under $1,000,000) on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Kimberly S. Reeves, 54, Middlesboro, was arrested Sunday and charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
• Aaron L. Crawford, 31, Nebo, was arrested Friday and charged with operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
• Alexis C. Vannoy, 18, Madisonville, was arrested Saturday and charged with fraudulent use of a credit (more than $500 but less than $10,000) on a Hopkins County warrant.
• John J. Danhoff, 64, Madisonville, was arrested Friday and charged with operating motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
