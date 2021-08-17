Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Corey Mason, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
Chad Adams, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fugitive from another state.
Eric Harris, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Castillo Garcia, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with no operator’s license.
William York, 28, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Saturday with fugitive from another state.
Larry Galloway, 62, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with theft by deception.
Ashley White, 37, of Evansville, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Stephen Moore, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, failure to appear and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Jalayshia Bussell, 19, of Hopkinsville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Gregory Brown, 56, of Earlington,was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault and theft by deception.
Joseph Moore, 26, of Earlington, was charged Friday with three counts of failure to appear.
William Hahn Jr., 32, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with expired license and no registration plates.
Michael Mross, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking.
Steven Hilburn, 53, of Greenville, was charged Monday with public intoxication.
