Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Ashley M. Wilson, 24, of Madisonville was charged on Monday with wanton endangerment, second-degree.
• Eric T. King, 26, of Madisonville was charged on Tuesday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess and possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.
• Jay D. Clifford, age unknown, of Madisonville was charged on Monday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct, second-degree, possession of a controlled substance first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified).
• Austin T. Hunt, 27, of Madisonville was charged on Monday with criminal trespassing, third-degree.
• Thomas N. Smith, 32, of Earlington was charged on Monday with criminal trespassing, third-degree.
• William D. Bivins, 34, of Albany was charged on Monday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Decora L. Cotton, 28, of Henderson was charged on Monday with probation violation (for technical violation) on a Christian County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• William P. Pettus, 24, of Earlington was charged on Monday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
