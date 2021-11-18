Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports:
Erica L. Tate, of Madisonville, was arrested for public intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduction in the second degree, Friday, November 12, 2021.
William Andrews, of Nortonville, was arrested for strangulation in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree with no visible injury, and violation of the Kentucky emergency protective order (EPO) and domestic violence order (DVO), on Monday, November 15, 2021.
Aloah Hightower, of Cerulean, was arrested for public intoxication under a controlled substance, on Monday, November 15, 2021.
Jeremiah Richard Watson Allison, of Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday, November 16, for operating on a suspended driver’s license.
Austin Dakota Pendley, of Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday, November 16, for theft.
Tevin L. Woodruff, of Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday, November 16, for failure to appear in court.
Kevin C. Bruland, of Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday, November 16, for failure to appear in court.
