Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: October 29, 2022 @ 8:18 am
Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
James E. Gant, was charged, October 27, 2022, for selling alcohol to minors in the first offense.
Daniel Riggle, was charged, October 27, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Donald Blake Johnson, was charged, October 27, 2022, for wanton endangerment, reckless driving, excessive window tint/shield, operating on a suspended or revoked license, fleeing/evading police and failure to appear in court.
Sarah M. Lindsey, was charged, October 27, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and failure to produce required insurance in the first offense.
Dougneckeo E. Madison Jr., was charged, October 27, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree, resulting in a minor injury.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.