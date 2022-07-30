Hoping to get Hopkins County moving and help out a local food bank at the same time, Kate Evans, owner of Fitness 101, is putting on a Turkey Trot, a 5K race on Thanksgiving Day.
The proceeds from the race will benefit The Christian Food Bank.
Evans said she noticed Madisonville didn’t have a Turkey Trot and that runners would travel to other towns to participate in one. Having participated in one in California, she knew how to organize one.
“It was just really fun, and it was a great way to get the kids out of the house in the morning,” said Evans. “I think everybody should be running, so in order to get Madisonville Running and help the food bank at the same time, I just figured that a Turkey Trot was a good idea.”
The race will be on Thanksgiving Day at Mahr Park Arboretum. There will be a Fun Run for children ages 12 and under beginning at 8 a.m., and the 5K walk or run will start at 8:15 a.m.
“There is a playground and a dog park, so everyone can be tired,” said Evans. “Mom can have the house to herself.”
Marci Cox, director of the food bank, said the proceeds will help the food bank get prepared for the winter months. Right now, all food banks, nationally or locally, are experiencing an increase in the number of people they serve.
“In January, I was averaging about 52 households a day, and we are open on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays,” she said. “For July, I am right around 79 households a day.”
The money raised will help pay for pantry items like canned goods, pasta, and shelf-stable items that can hold up in the winter.
Cox said it is also a good way for the Thanksgiving meal to get ready without interruptions. People can run in the morning and work up an appetite.
Evans said she believes it is far enough away from the Heroes Run to get people excited about potentially doing both.
“The Heroes Run has shown that people will come out for a good cause,” she said.
The Turkey Trot is still in the planning stages, but they are hoping to get a lot of sponsor donations to fund the prizes, goody bags, and to cover the race expenses.
“It would be awesome if we can get enough good prizes to have at least an under 30’s and an over 30’s winner,” said Evans.
There are different sponsor levels, Friend is $99-149, Supporter is $150-249, Bronze is $250-349, Silver is $350-449, Gold is $450-549, Platinum is $550-650, and a Title sponsor is $1,000 and up.
They are also looking for volunteers to help the day before for packet pickup and the day of for parking set up, traffic control, and organizing the runners.
The cost for the Fun Run for kids ages 12 and under is $10, the 5K Run for youth under 18 years old is $18, and for adults 18 years and older the cost is $20 for a short sleeve shirt or $28 for a long-sleeved shirt. For those who cannot get to Madisonville, there is a virtual option for $20.
To be guaranteed a shirt, anyone interested in racing should sign up by Nov. 1. There will be same-day registration the day of the race, but a shirt is not guaranteed then.
For more information, email irunforthehungry@gmail.com or visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Madisonville/RunfortheHungry to sign up. Follow them on Facebook at Run For The Hungry for updates.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.