It’s almost time again for the annual Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade, and with just two weeks left until the event, anyone looking to enter the parade is urged to get signed up before its too late.
This year the parade will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and will follow its normal route down Main Street.
Amy Keith, the parade chairperson, said this year, the theme is Vintage Christmas.
“From my standpoint, I look at it as childhood memories, things that have been passed on through family traditions,” she said. “Anything that just reminds you of Christmas as a child.”
Every year the Kiwanis Board of Directors meets to discuss past themes and come up with something more current. Keith said it will be interesting to see how people interpret the theme this year.
“It will be interesting to see everyone’s talents and how they take the theme and make it into something we didn’t envision,” she said.
Last year, they had a record number of entries, and hope the parade will be even larger this year.
“We had a great crowd last year. There were just tons of people everywhere,” said Keith. “It was great to see families back out together and doing something in the community.”
Kiwanis will be accepting entry forms until Monday, Nov. 28.
“After that, the entry fee will increase and the drop-down date to accept an entry form is Wednesday, Nov. 30,” she said.
Entry fees for a decorated vehicle are $30, for a business or industry float it is $40, for a non-profit it is $20, and it is free for anyone walking in the parade. Keith said they still have to fill out an entry form.
After Monday, Nov. 28, the cost for a decorated vehicle will be $40, and for a business or industry will be $50.
Entry forms can be picked up at Madisonville City Hall, Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, Hopkins County Tourism, and the main branch of First United Bank. For online entry forms, visit the 2022 Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.