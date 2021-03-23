The pre-trial conference for Madisonville murder suspect Dennis Stone has been continued following a scheduled appearance last week.
Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman said Stone’s pretrial conference has been rescheduled for Monday, May 3 at 8:30 a.m.
Stone, 32, was arrested Aug. 15, 2020 and is facing murder, assault and wanton endangerment charges after Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville, was shot and killed on Aug. 14, 2020 at an Earlington convenience store.
One of her children was also shot but was later released from the hospital, according to past reports.
Hopkins County Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter has also filed a notice of aggravators following Stone’s grand jury indictment in October of last year that would allow the range of penalties the state can seek against Stone in court to have more options including the death penalty.
As of Monday, Stone remains housed at the Hopkins County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
