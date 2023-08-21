Madisonville City Council unanimously passed the second reading of a pair of ordinances on Monday night while approving the adoption to a personnel policy update..
The first was an amendment to zoning ordinance Chapter 156 relating to residential use of spaces in areas zoned for commercial, industrial and office professional. Under previous code, up to 50% of such a structure was allowed to be used for residential purposes. With the amendment, up to 75% of commercial, industrial or office professional zoned property may be used for residential reasons.
Council members also unanimously approved an ordinance that alters the city’s official definition of a recreational facility from a vague definition that included any area that could be used for “sports, leisure time activities and other customary and usual recreational activities” to a more detail description. The new definition includes all sports and recreation location including playgrounds, swimming pools, golf courses, arboretums, amphitheaters, bicycle and walking paths, senior citizens centers and community centers.
The ordinance also specifically ads RV Parks to the list of permitted locations, and outlines the standards that must be met in order for such a property to be developed.
The council also approved an update to the city’s personnel policy that updates the way vacation days are calculated for city employees. All employees hired before Jan. 1, 2020 are on a slightly different vacation plan that all new hires. Older employees receive their vacation days on Jan. 1 of each year, while newer employees will have vacation time added to their account on a monthly basis beginning on their one year anniversary.
This change was adopted in December 2022. The update approved on Monday clarifies how and when that time is added to the employees.
The council also approved a request from Mad City Wicks and Wine to close an alley on South Main between Hadassah and Maggie’s Cakes for two chamber of commerce events later this year. One will be on Nov. 3 and 4. The other will be Dec. 16.
