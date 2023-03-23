The City of Madisonville has announced a number of activities and events around town that will kick-off a long list of outdoor activities beginning in just a couple of weeks.

First up is the Outdoor Movie series, which will present four different movies free of charge. Jurassic World will lead the lineup on April 8 at Mahr Park, followed by the summertime classic “A League of their Own” at Elmer Kelley Stadium on May 20, “Sonic 2” at Festus Claybon Park on June 10 and “Top Gun” at the Madisonville Regional Airport on Oct. 6. All movies will begin at 7 p.m.

