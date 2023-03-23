The City of Madisonville has announced a number of activities and events around town that will kick-off a long list of outdoor activities beginning in just a couple of weeks.
First up is the Outdoor Movie series, which will present four different movies free of charge. Jurassic World will lead the lineup on April 8 at Mahr Park, followed by the summertime classic “A League of their Own” at Elmer Kelley Stadium on May 20, “Sonic 2” at Festus Claybon Park on June 10 and “Top Gun” at the Madisonville Regional Airport on Oct. 6. All movies will begin at 7 p.m.
The city is accepting applications for vendors who would like to set up at the movies. All applications are due by Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m. Although priority will be given to locally owned vendors, consideration will be given to outside food trucks so as to provide a variety of food options. Applications can be found online at: https://www.madisonvilleliving.com/events
The city has also announced the Madisonville Summer Concert Series, which will be held First United Bank & Trust Plaza in downtown. The lineup includes The Zach Ashby Band with Mylee Gee on July 15, Mae Estes with A Barber, A Baker and A Hearbreaker on July 29, The XtraOrdinary Gentlemen with Zocephus and FunkNasty on Aug. 12, Kelsey Hart and Dakota Hayden on Aug 26, Cynthia Murray and End Times with Mollie Garrigan Robinson on Sept. 9 and Felix and Fingers on Set 29.
The concert series is free to the public.
Applications for vendors can be found at the same address as the one listed above. They are not due until June 2 at 4 p.m.
After much feedback on social media, the city clarified that this concert series is not replacing Fourth Fest and Praise in the Park, which is still scheduled for this summer. The lineup for that event has not yet been announced.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.