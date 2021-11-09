The annual Hopkins County Job Expo will take place Dec.7, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center.
On-going for nearly 25 years, it began as the Madisonville Community College Job Fair. It has since profoundly expanded and changed quite a bit. Tammy Hardy, employee of Madisonville Community College, has been with the Job Fair since the beginning. Hardy began inviting other agencies to the group to help plan and add ideas for the annual event, eventually renaming the group the Hopkins County Job Expo.
Historically, the Job Expo committee has planned one job fair each year. For the first time, the group is now planning its second event of 2021.
“The Expo is always comprised of local employers and community resources that will benefit job seekers to help find employment in the area. The June 2021 Job Expo featured 53 employers, 350 job seekers in attendance and approximately 200 job seekers getting hired within the next two months,” Melanie Tapp, Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation.
If you plan on attending the event, what should you expect? Dress to impress! Print multiple copies of your resume and come ready. The entire Ballard Convention Center has been reserved for the Expo. There will be employers lined up in both rooms where many employers will be offering on-site interviews.
Job seekers will enter the event at no charge, and no registration is necessary. Employers will need to register, and if completed by November 19, there is an early bird special pricing of $80.
This event is put on by the Hopkins County Job Expo Committee, which is comprised of multiple different businesses and agencies. The members of the committee include, Molly Deahl, West Kentucky Workforce Board; Tammy Hardy, MCC Workforce Connections; Lauren Collins, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville; Olivia Deahl, Hibbs Electro-mechanical; Melanie Tapp, Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation; Meaghan Teal, Murray State University.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.