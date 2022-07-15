The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Robert P. Thomas, of Nebo, was charged, July 11, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree ( domestic violence) resulting in a minor injury.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Jana L. Bivins, was charged, July 13, 2022, for failure to appear in court, contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Adam L. Burden, was charged, July 13, for failure to appear in court.
Tracy J. Shelton, was charged, July 13, for failure to appear in court.
Zuri Wester, was charged, July 13, for possession of synthetic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Adam R. Perkins, was charged, July 13, for sexual abuse with a victim under the age of 12.
David Allen Gibson, was charged, July 12, 2022, for operating a vehicle under the influence, speeding 20 mph over the limit.
Tyrone Poindexter, was charged, July 13, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Rodimel Santos Ramirez, was charged, July 13, 2022, for disregarding a stop sign, operating without a license, failure to produce insurance card.
Andrew J. Dalton, was charged, July 14, 2022, for intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, menacing and criminal mischief in the third degree.
