It's mid-September. So where's the football weather?
Temperatures in Madisonville this week may have had people longing for swimming pools and splash parks to reopen. The National Weather Service confirmed the official high at the airport Tuesday was 98 degrees, followed by 97 on Wednesday. Add even a little humidity, and the heat index can top 100.
Or as Jim Brewer summed it up Thursday, "It's hot."
Brewer's work crew is converting the site of an old convenience store on West McLaughlin Street into a new Ideal Market. In less than ideal conditions.
Brewer can't recall it ever being this hot at this time of year. But his team is coping. "Take breaks, and drink a lot of
fluids," Brewer said. "That's all we can do."
The sun and heat didn't stop Christian Tabernacle Church Pastor Junior Tingle from setting up a yard sale on South Seminary Street, which opened Thursday. He tried to look on the bright side.
"Enjoying the sunshine -- we'll be looking for it in a few months, when it starts to get colder," Tingle said. But a bright orange tent was set up, in case customers needed shade.
It's been so hot that Madisonville fire crews were called to a potentially overheating air conditioner Thursday around 7:30 a.m. The smell of smoke reported by a homeowner was gone when firefighters arrived. Crews also responded to a car fire on Main Street later in the day.
The lack of traditional football weather even is affecting area high school football teams. Madisonville North Hopkins has delayed practice sessions this week from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hopkins County Central players took off their pads when the temperature topped 90, in keeping with state athletic association rules.
And it's not simply Hopkins County feeling the heat. Louisville hit 99 degrees Tuesday for its hottest day in more than seven years.
But Madisonville residents apparently are coping with the heat wave so far. Hopkins County Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey said there have been no requests so far to open cooling centers.
"We typically recommend people visit relatives or go to a place with air conditioning," Bailey said. He also suggested it's a good time to go shopping.
The National Weather Service offers hope for today with temperatures a little cooler. But after that, Paducah meteorologist Andrew Lesage warns temperatures of 90 or higher are likely to remain through next week.
True autumn weather can't come soon enough for Lesage. He moved from Utah to western Kentucky several months ago.
"Once you get to 103, I don't care that it's a dry heat," Lesage said.
