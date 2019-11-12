In a rectangular building, at the end of Railroad Street, sits St. Charles' City Hall and Community Center. On Saturday this building was full, maybe not to capacity, but with love and goodwill toward neighbors.
Each year, for as long as anyone can remember, St. Charles has hosted its Community Dinner
every November. The mayor and city commissioners, along with family -- and for the past three years -- inmates from the Hopkins County Jail, have come together to cook a full Thanksgiving-style dinner.
The dinner was free of charge to all who made it out to the event. For 57 older members of the community, dinner was delivered.
"So many people don't have family," said Mayor Shelia Suttles. "They come here, and they get to see everybody and talk. It just means the world to see them come out and enjoy what the city can do for them."
The joy Suttles gets from hosting this every year, she said, is unbelievable.
"It's so nice to see them sit and talk and laugh," she said. "I love it. It means everything to these people."
Citizens trickled in during the dinner, and each was greeted with a full-service meal. The plate was brought right to them full of turkey and dressing, green beans and corn, a roll and afterward dessert.
"We get together and visit with each other," said St. Charles resident Joy Hoffman. "There's just a lot of good people here in St. Charles. Everybody's really nice and ready to help."
One of the joys of the community is helping each other, Hoffman said she used to volunteer and help cook the meal.
"I used to be in there helping, but I'm getting older, so the younger ones are doing it now," she said. "My kids all went to school here, and this has just been my life."
The event brings people from all over. Some are former residents coming back as sort of a homecoming, while others have read about the dinner and take part in the community.
"I just read about it," said Madisonville resident Alma Ray. With family from St. Charles, Ray said that she was real familiar with the community. "I figured, you know, that there'd be people in here I probably know, but I think the generation gap has passed, so I don't know a lot of people."
When Hoffman and Ray arrived before the meal started, they sat at different tables. Just before the meal was served, the two sat beside one another and had a conversation.
Throughout the meal, Suttles said they served close to 200 meals. City Commissioner Leo Huddleston said the dinner is a way to help the community.
"Helping the people, I'm glad to do it," he said. "Older people, some of them come out, and they eat and they really appreciate it. A lot of the people around here know that people in the city still care about them, that's the main thing."
